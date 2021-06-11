DMV to reopen without appointments for Madison County residents

Out-of-county residents must still schedule appointments

Madison County Clerk Michael Keville announced the Madison County Department of Motor Vehicles in Wampsville will open for business to Madison County residents without an appointment beginning June 21, 2021. This is in response to the recent decision by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to remove the requirement for appointments in order to access county-run DMVs.

All appointments scheduled through June 18, 2021, will be honored. Beginning June 21, 2021, Madison County residents will be able to come into the DMV office in Wampsville without an appointment to conduct any motor vehicle business.

We will also continue to offer our drop box and pick-up services; however, out-of-county residents will continue to be required to access our office by appointment only. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office special patrol officers who secure the County Office Building, will be requiring photo ID to prove residency in Madison County for all walk-in customers who do not have an appointment. Those who cannot prove they live in Madison County and who do not have a scheduled appointment will be directed to use the drop box or schedule an appointment online.

The Madison County DMV, located at 138 N. Court St., Wampsville, is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information, click HERE.

