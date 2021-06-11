Peterboro announces heritage calendar 2021 line-up

The Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark, the National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum and the Smithfield Community Association are taking measured steps in resuming Peterboro Heritage programs. The volunteer organizations thank the public for its understanding, patience and productive feedback. Check websites for updates and more information.

The four acres of exterior interpretations and window peeking at the Gerrit Smith Estate National Historic Landmark are open year-round from sunup to sundown for people with respect for both the property and for health and safety procedures.

Saturday, June 19, 2021: Juneteenth: Steps toward Emancipation – NAHOF Online. A brief timeline of emancipation to describe steps toward the abolition of slavery.

Sunday, July 11 through Aug. 29, 2021, noon to 4 p.m. at NAHOF. National Abolition Hall of Fame and Museum will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays July 11 through Aug. 29 for special events and pre-arranged group tours.

August through September 2021: Abolition, Underground Railroad and Women’s Rights at GSENHL. Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m., Norman K. Dann Ph.D., author of books on Gerrit Smith and family will present: Aug. 4: Peter Smith: Furs, Land, and Anguish Aug. 11: Era and the Issues Aug. 18: Gerrit Smith: The Practical Dreamer Aug. 25: Ann Carroll Fitzhugh Smith: Support Services Agent Sept. 5: Elizabeth Smith Miller: Quiet Advocate Sept. 12: Greene Smith: Rebel and Outdoorsman Sept. 19: Cousins of Reform: Smith and Stanton Sept. 26: Underground Railroad

Aug. 7, 2021: 11th annual Peterboro Emancipation Day at GSENHL. In its continued effort to emulate the Emancipation Days celebrated in the 1920s and 1930s in Peterboro by previous generations, the GSENHL Emancipation Day Committee is planning a recovery-from-Covid event that has some of the usual elements with some changes. 10 a.m.: Assembly, announcement, songs and annual picture archive. Cemetery: Recognition of persons born enslaved who died free. Speakers supported by a Humanities NY grant. 1:30 p.m.: Suffragists: Susan Goodier Ph.D. 2:30 p.m.: Frederick Douglass in Peterboro: John R. McKivigan Ph.D. 3:30 p.m.: African American Ancestry: Harry Bradshaw Matthews

Aug. 22, 2021, 2 p.m. Cazenovia Convention, Cummings Theatre, Cazenovia. Hugh C. Humphreys presents “Agitate! Agitate! Agitate! The Great Fugitive Slave Law Convention and Its Rare Daguerreotype. Co-Hosts: Cazenovia Heritage, GSENHL and NAHOF.

Sept. 18, 2021: Constitution Day: The Thirteenth Amendment at NAHOF Online. XIII Amendment and the 14 words that allow prisoners to be used as enslaved persons.

Sept. 25, 2021, 2 p.m.: Restart SCC 200 MORE at SCC. The Covid-hijacked campaign to preserve the Smithfield Community Center will start again, featuring “Within these Wall,” with Milton C. Sernett Ph.D.; “Evans Academy,” with Donna Dorrance Burdick; and “Oral Histories of a 200-Year-Old Community Building,” with Matthew Urtz.

Oct. 1, 2021: 160th anniversary of the Jerry Rescue at NAHOF Online. A former enslaved person is rescued from imprisonment by the Fugitive Slave Law.

Oct. 23, 2021, 2 p.m.: Madison County Anti-Racism Collaborative at SCC. Presentations of anti-racism efforts in county, region, state, and nationally. Launch of Power of Pen Campaigns. Announcement of Madison County Teen Abolitionists. Introduction of interactive abolitionist self-assessment.

Nov. 7, 2021, 2 p.m.: Peterboro Mercantile Reopens

Dec. 31, 2021: Watch Night for Emancipation

For more information, visit GerritSmith.org, NationalAbolitionHallofFameandMuseum or sca-peterboro.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related