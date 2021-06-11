Morrisville Public Library news

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

Our June Take-n-Makes are available now. The supply is limited, so kids ages 2 to 15 stop in and get yours today. We are making an American flag and a kite. If you didn’t get a birdhouse to make last month, we have a few left.

Our June book discussion books are waiting for you – stop in and get a copy today. Voice your thoughts on our Facebook event or just read the book and let a staff member know what you thought about it. You can just read it to for the fun of it, too. The book this month is “Nickel Boys,” by Colson Whitehead.

Mark your calendars now. Our hybrid summer reading program, Tails & Tales begins soon. Starting June 28, 2021, all ages (1 through adult) can sign up for our program. Start your reading then because beginning Tuesday, July 6, all the fun of summer reading begins at the library and at home.

We will have games, contests and such in-house, our usual weekly book winners so make sure to stop in and check out books, weekly prizes for reading, outside programs with pre-registration, weekly take-n-makes and so much more.

Adults: Our summer program is back for you, too, this year. For more information, visit morrisvillepubliclibrary.org/events/summer-reading-2021.

The Morrisville Public Library is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face coverings are still mandatory, and visitors must use the hand sanitizer upon entrance. Our outside book drop has been returned to the front of the library for after-hour returns.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related