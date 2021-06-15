COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz

On Friday June 18th at 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting a tour. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677.

On Tuesday June 22nd from 3 pm to 7 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Saturday July 17th & Sunday July 18th the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the Annual Driving Competition. More information to come. For more information, visit lorenzodriving.org/.

On Saturday July 24th from 9 am to 1 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a Heritage Handicraft Stencil Workshop. Charlie Gruman will help participants learn and practice stencil techniques to create an early American style placemat. Entrance is $25 for MCHS Members and $30 for non-members and spacing limited to 15 attendees so registration is required. Participants must be 13 years of age. To register for the workshop or for more information please call 315-363-4136 or email history@mchs1900.org.

