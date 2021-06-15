Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Bymartha

Jun 15, 2021
Madison County Historian Matthew Urtz

On Friday June 18th at 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting a tour. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Saturday June 19th at 11 am and 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting tours. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Tuesday June 22nd from 3 pm to 7 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315-363-4136. 

On Friday June 25th at 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting a tour. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Saturday June 26th at 11 am and 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting tours. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Tuesday June 29th from 3 pm to 7 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315-363-4136. 

On Tuesday July 6th from 3 pm to 7 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315-363-4136. 

On Friday July 9th at 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting a tour. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Saturday July 10th at 11 am and 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting tours. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Tuesday July 13th from 3 pm to 7 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315-363-4136. 

On Friday July 16th at 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting a tour. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Saturday July 17th at 11 am and 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting tours. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Saturday July 17th & Sunday July 18th the Lorenzo State Historic Site will host the Annual Driving Competition. More information to come. For more information, visit lorenzodriving.org/

On Tuesday July 20th from 3 pm to 7 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315-363-4136. 

On Friday July 23rd at 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting a tour. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Saturday July 24th from 9 am to 1 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host a Heritage Handicraft Stencil Workshop. Charlie Gruman will help participants learn and practice stencil techniques to create an early American style placemat. Entrance is $25 for MCHS Members and $30 for non-members and spacing limited to 15 attendees so registration is required. Participants must be 13 years of age. To register for the workshop or for more information please call 315-363-4136 or email history@mchs1900.org

On Saturday July 24th at 11 am and 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting tours. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Tuesday July 27th from 3 pm to 7 pm the Madison County Historical Society will host the Cottage Lawn’s Farmer’s Market. Come and support your local historical society and pick up fresh local produce, cheese, breads, pastries, eggs, poultry, lamb, jams, jellies and much more. Depending on guidelines guided house tours will be available, as well as storytelling provided by the Oneida Public Library. For more information, visit mchsfarmersmarket.org or call 315-363-4136.

On Friday July 30th at 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting a tour. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677

On Saturday July 31st at 11 am and 1 pm the Hilltop House at Stone Quarry Hill Art Park will be hosting tours. The Hilltop House Tour is an immersive experience that brings guests into the home from the multiple vantage points on the exterior of the home. The tour emphasizes the permeability between interior and exterior environs. Guests will be able to step into different portions of the house, and visually experience the hand-crafted and curated beauty of the Riester’s midcentury modern home. Tours will take place rain or shine. General admission tickets are $15, Stone Quarry Hill Art Park members are $10. Reservations are required. For more information or to reserve your spot, visit eventbrite.com/e/hilltop-house-tour-tickets-154029264677.

By martha

Related Post

History Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of June 13, 2021

Jun 14, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

COLUMN: Oneida’s wastewater treatment plant impasse wastes taxpayer money

Jun 11, 2021 martha
Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library news

Jun 11, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story

COLUMN: Events of Historical Note

Jun 15, 2021
History Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of June 13, 2021

Jun 14, 2021
Local Top Story

COLUMN: Oneida’s wastewater treatment plant impasse wastes taxpayer money

Jun 11, 2021
Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library news

Jun 11, 2021