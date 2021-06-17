Madison County Courier

Blossvale man arrested after stolen U-Haul truck was discovered during a burglary investigation

Jun 17, 2021

On June 16, 2021, state police arrested 25-year-old Austin O. Weismore of Blossvale on charges of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal mischief, both class D felonies; and fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony.

During a burglary investigation on Preston Hill Road in the town of Vienna, a stolen U-Haul van was found on the property that had been reported stolen from Florida. Weismore never returned the vehicle to the rental facility and drove it to New York in March of 2021.

Weismore spray-painted the vehicle black in an attempt to hide its identity, causing nearly $10,000 in damage.

In addition, he removed the catalytic convertor, valued at more than $1,000.

Weismore was transported to the Oneida County Jail pending arraignment.

