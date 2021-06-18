Madison County Courier

Madison County Health Department announces return of immunization clinics

Jun 18, 2021

The Madison County Health Department announced the return of regular immunization clinics. “For many, the pandemic caused all of us to skip things – even important things like taking our children to their regular doctor visits and getting recommended vaccines,” said Director of Community Health Katie Mungari. “Now is the time to make your family’s appointments to stay up to date – or get caught up – on recommended vaccines.”

Immunization clinics will be held by appointment from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24; from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 16; and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. July 29. Call 315.366.2848 to make an appointment. Clinics are held at the Health Department, 138 N. Court St., Building 5, in Wampsville.

Uninsured and underinsured residents should call before the clinic to talk about options.

By martha

