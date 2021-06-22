OACC news: Intermission is over

The Oneida Area Civic Chorale is back with “I Hear America Singing,” a collection of patriotic and gratitude songs, to celebrate our nation and coming through the pandemic, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Vet’s Field, 360 N. Main St., Oneida.

The 65-voice chorus will be under the direction of Mark Bunce in his directorial debut with the chorale. Bunce was brought in last spring after the retirement of long-time director Kimberly Nethaway, but the pandemic with its subsequent shutdown put his debut on hold. He is the Fine Arts Music Department chairman at Central Valley Academy where he directs the concert choir, chamber choir, chamber singers, and teaches music theory/appreciation, theatre and piano classes.

The chorale will be accompanied by John Krause on piano and Amanda Yeoman on flute. Songs will include the “Star Spangled Banner,” “I Hear America Singing” (Albrecht/Althouse arrangement), “I Dream a World” (Andre J Thomas), “Cross the Wide Missouri” (Don Besig arrangement), “Blowin’ in the Wind” (Bob Dylan), “Stars and Stripes” (Sousa) and “A Tribute to the Armed Services” (arranged by Lloyd Larson), among others.

Tickets for the concert are $5 per person at the gate. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for this outdoor concert. No large coolers or alcohol. In the event of inclement weather, rain date will be Wednesday, July 14.

