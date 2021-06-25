BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

June 15, 2021
- Justin M. Meyers Sr., 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal trespass third-degree.
- Laurel A. Badgley, 24, of Cassville, was issued appearance tickets for unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Brian Mooney, 39, of Constableville, was issued appearance tickets for no seatbelt and aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
June 16, 2021
- Edgar N. Vasquez, 26, of Utica, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct.
- Nicole K. Campbell, 43, of Oneida, was arrested for petit larceny. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
June 19, 2021
- Carlos M. Maes, 41, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for attempted petit larceny.
- Chad J. Young, 40, of Oneida, was arrested on a superior court warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine. He was held at Madison County Jail pending his court appearance.
June 20, 2021
- Jessica L. Waldron, 28, of Verona, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Annmarie N. Hatch, 22, of Oriskany Falls, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, displaying a false inspection certificate, unlicensed operator and obstructed view.
- Tyler M. Atkinson, 22, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
June 21, 2021
- Brian A. Blowers, 46, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, a license plate violation, unlicensed operator, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and willfully altering a plate.
- Devin J. McDonald, 23, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Aaron B. Smith, 29, of Blossvale, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of robbery third-degree and petit larceny. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond.
June 22 2021
- Ernesto Martinez Rodarte, 33, of Munnsville, was arrested for DWI, refusal to take a breath test, unlicensed operator, insufficient turn signal, obstructed view and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.