Summer Reading Program for all ages begins today at New Woodstock Free Library

Readers of all ages are invited to participate in the New Woodstock Free Library’s animal-themed Summer Reading Program: Tails & Tales. The program will begin Monday, June 28, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 22. There will be a contest to see which age group (pre-kindergarten, children, teens or adults) can read the most this summer.

Readers will receive a point for each minute they read, and can earn additional points for attending library events, with the goal of reaching 600 points over the course of the eight-week program. Prizes will be awarded to participants who reach 200 points, 400 points and 600 points.

In addition, those who complete the program by reaching 600 points will be entered to win a $25 gift card from a local eatery.

Activities that are part of the Summer Reading Program include:

Monday, June 28 @ 6 p.m. – Out of the Cage Pet Mobile

Start off the Summer Reading Program with a visit from live animals. Space will be limited so register in advance at 315-662-3134 or helia@midyork.org.

Thursday, July 1 @ 11 a.m. – Storytime: Bears

Come listen to stories about bears, then make a tear-a-bear craft.

Thursday, 7/8 @ 11 a.m. – Storytime: Llamas

Come listen to stories about llamas, then make a llama craft.

Saturday, 7/10 @ 9 p.m. – Outdoor Family Movie Night

Meet on the library lawn to watch a classic 1987 PG-rated live-action adventure movie featuring a princess, a pirate, a giant, a swordsman, a miracle worker, and a man with 6 fingers. Popcorn and drinks will be provided.

Thursday, 7/15 @ 11 a.m. – Spoon Man Concert

Jim Cruise presents music, comedy, and audience interaction in this live show for all ages.

Thursday, 7/22 @ 11 a.m. – Storytime: Sea Creatures

Come listen to stories about sea creatures, then make a giant squid craft.

Thursday, 7/29 @ 11 a.m. – Storytime: Cats & Dogs

Come listen to stories about canines and felines, then choose whether to make a dog or cat craft.

Thursday, 8/5 @ 11 a.m. – Storytime: Sloths

Come listen to stories about these slow and sleepy creatures, then make a sloth craft.

Thursday, 8/12 @ 11 a.m. – Storytime: Farm Animals

Come listen to stories about animals on the farm, and make a sheep craft.

Thursday, 8/19 @ 11 a.m. – Storytime: Turtles

Come listen to stories about these reptiles with shells, then make a giant turtle collage craft.

Friday, 8/20 @ 11 a.m. – Out of the Cage Pet Mobile

We’ll wrap up our Summer Reading Program with another visit from unique live animals. Space will be limited so please register in advance at 315-662-3134 or helia@midyork.org.

Monday, June 28-Saturday, August 21 – Alphabet Animal Scavenger Hunt

Find 20 of the 26 letters of the alphabet and identify the animals associated with them to win a plush animal prize.

Monday, June 28-Saturday, August 21 – I Spy Animals

Find all the tailed animals in our Cabinet of Creatures

Most library events will be held outside, weather permitting.

For more information about, or to sign up for, the Summer Reading Program, please contact the New Woodstock Free Library at 315.662.3134, via email at helia@midyork.org or on the Library’s Facebook page.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related