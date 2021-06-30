BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

June 22, 2021
- Joseph M. Baker, 27, of Little Falls, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
June 23, 2021
- Lorrie M. Dean, 56, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for the local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Jessica M. Glynn, 25, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of the local law violation unlicensed dog.
- Jessica L. Barker, 30, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child.
- Christopher D. Bartlett, 35, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for endangering the welfare of a child.
June 24, 2021
- Laura A. Roberson, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony) and petit larceny.
- Michael L. Riolo Jr., 34, of Rome, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
June 25, 2021
- Eric D. Howe, 24, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for forgery second-degree (D felony). He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $100.00 bail.
- Jason M. Goncalves Jr., 40, of Mattydale, was arrested on three separate arrest warrants. The first was for the charges of stalking fourth-degree, aggravated harassment second-degree and two counts of criminal contempt first-degree. The second was for criminal contempt first-degree. The third was for aggravated harassment second-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and remanded to Madison County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
- Ryan J. Fureno, 33, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Adah C. Shenandoah Jr., 32, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
- Katy C. Campbell, 33, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for criminal mischief third-degree (E felony) and criminal trespass second-degree. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
- Tessa Collins, 26, of Phoenix NY, was arrested on an arrest warrant for aggravated harassment second-degree. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
June 26, 2021
- Erin L. Tobin, 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Keith A. Wheeler, 65, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for exposure of a person and the local law violation of consumption of alcohol in public.
June 27, 2021
- Theodore P. Reed Jr., 32, of Syracuse, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and unlicensed operator.
June 28, 2021
- Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of criminal contempt second-degree, aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree and unsafe turn/failure to signal.