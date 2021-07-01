2021 Madison County Fair set for July 8 through 11

The Madison County Fair is “Back on Track” beginning Thursday, July 8, 2021

After a year-and-a-half of following strict CDC guidelines, we are excited to be able to open our gates for four fun-filled days. Daily general admission is $2; children 3 and under are admitted free. Grandstand shows are $10 for adults, $5 for children 2 to 10 years old and free for children under 2.

Bring a non-perishable food item opening day (July 8) and get in free. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the brand-new cattle barn at noon. The spacious new barn contains a milking parlor and show ring, along with additional stall space. Also, the wash racks have been expanded and updated.

Opening night kicks off with an exciting evening of stock car racing when the Brookfield Speedway comes to life at 7 p.m.

On Friday, July 9, senior citizens get in free. At 9 a.m., the Dairy Cattle and Youth Horse shows will take place. The Brookfield Garden Tractor Pullers will be on the track at 10 a.m., followed by an evening of New York Hot Tractor Pulls at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, July 10, the goat show starts at 9 a.m., followed by a sheep show at 1 p.m. Witness the crowning of Miss & Mister Madison County at the pageant beginning at noon on the stage. Have a smashing good time when the demolition derby takes place at 10 a.m., and tires will be spinning at 7 p.m. with gas and diesel truck pull.

Sunday, July 11, the fun continues with the open horse show beginning at 8 a.m., the beef cattle show gets underway at 10 a.m., and the farm tractors will spin off at 9:30 a.m. The tractor raffle winning ticket will be drawn at 2 p.m. Enjoy some country music with Matt Chase & the Thunder Canyon Band on the stage at 3 p.m.

The Fair will host daily performances of Buffalo Barfield, a longtime fair favorite, along with a variety of live entertainment. Every day the offers will include 4-H livestock exhibits, agricultural displays, demonstrations, and educational contests. Wheelock Rides will be providing the midway with thrilling rides and games for all ages. Naturally, the fine fair cuisine that you have been longing for since the pandemic hit will be offered throughout the fairgrounds and the beer garden will be serving up your favorite cold brew.

For more information on events for the 2021 Madison County Fair, visit madisoncountyfairny.com or on Facebook @The Madison County Fair.

