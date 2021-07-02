Madison County 4-H celebrates return of Madison County Fair

County fairs are symbolic of summertime family fun and with COVID restrictions lifting, the Madison County Fair is ‘Back on Track’ for 2021. The 4-H program at Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County has a lineup of interactive exhibits perfect for family fun during the four days of the fair located in Brookfield. The exhibits are housed within the Cornell Cooperative Extension Madison County building with CCE Madison team members present each day to meet with fairgoers of all ages as they take in the fun that only comes with a summertime trip to the County Fair.

Plan now for a lovely drive through the rural beauty of Madison County to join us at the County Fair. We hope to see you there. Details: July 8th-11th; Brookfield; $2 General Admission – kids 3 and under are free.

Here is a look at what 4-H will be offering.

STEM/youth and family stations (every day)

Homemade Bird Feeders

Farm Animal Washing Station

Guess the Egg

My Plate Activity

Sponge Sale Boats

Painters Tape Hopscotch

Grow a Rainbow

As scheduled

SNAP-Ed Lesson Friday – Fruit Boats

Summer Program Family Day

Youth Horse Show (Friday)

Horse Open Show (Saturday)

Livestock Shows – check website for schedule.

Information tables on local resources for the community

For a complete schedule of events, visit madisoncountyfairny.com. For more information about 4-H and CCE Madison, visit madisoncountycce.org or contact Courtney Livecchi at 315.684.3001 ext. 111.

