Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of July 4, 2021

Bymartha

Jul 6, 2021

Monday, July 5

  • 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida High School Graduation 2021
  • 3:36 p.m. and 8:36 p.m.: Historic Insights: Madison Lake and Lake Moraine with Jim Ford

Tuesday, July 6

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill City Commission meeting of June 28
  • 9:47 a.m., 2:47 p.m. and 7:47 p.m.: Historic Insights: Home Front Experiences of World War I

Wednesday, July 7

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida High School graduation 2021
  • 10:36 a.m., 3:36 p.m. and 8:36 p.m.: Historic Insights: Before the Yanks were Over There

Thursday, July 8

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: CMS and You – “Telehealth”
  • 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Historic Insights: Madison County in World War I with Matthew Urtz

By martha

Related Post

Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library news

Jul 2, 2021 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Fun & Recreation Top Story

Madison County 4-H celebrates return of Madison County Fair

Jul 2, 2021 martha
History Top Story

Peterboro celebrates Emancipation Day of ancestors

Jul 2, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of July 4, 2021

Jul 6, 2021
Libraries Top Story

Morrisville Public Library news

Jul 2, 2021
Ag, Farming & Gardening Fun & Recreation Top Story

Madison County 4-H celebrates return of Madison County Fair

Jul 2, 2021
History Top Story

Peterboro celebrates Emancipation Day of ancestors

Jul 2, 2021