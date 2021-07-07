Madison County Courier

COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned at Madison County Fair

Jul 7, 2021

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, Madison County Health Department will hold a walk-up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Madison County Fair, 1968 Fairground Road in Brookfield, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine will be available for people 18 years of age and older. No appointment needed, just walk-up.

Madison County Health Department knows that getting vaccinated is an important decision for you and your family to make. Arm yourself with the knowledge to make an informed decision.

Credible information about the vaccines can be found in these resources:

For more information, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

