COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned at Madison County Fair

On Saturday, July 10, 2021, Madison County Health Department will hold a walk-up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic at the Madison County Fair, 1968 Fairground Road in Brookfield, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine will be available for people 18 years of age and older. No appointment needed, just walk-up.

Madison County Health Department knows that getting vaccinated is an important decision for you and your family to make. Arm yourself with the knowledge to make an informed decision.

Credible information about the vaccines can be found in these resources:

FDA fact sheet https://www.fda.gov/media/144414/download

CDC COVID-19 vaccine website https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html

Madison County COVID vaccine nurse hotline Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 315-366-2770

For more information, visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

