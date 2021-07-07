Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways recognizes 172 class of 2021 graduates

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council, which serves 24 counties in New York and two in Northern Pennsylvania, recognized 172 local Girl Scout Ambassadors who graduated from high school during the 2020-21 member year.

Among them were:

Rose Lane of Bridgeport

of Bridgeport Richelle Brown and Lily Carr of Canastota

and of Canastota Hope Toombs of Chittenango

of Chittenango Keeley Cowan of Durhamville

of Durhamville Hannah Reese of Oneida

Ambassadors are Girl Scouts who are in 11th and 12th grade (approximately ages 16-18).

“Our graduating Ambassadors embrace everything they’ve learned through Girl Scouting, honor how they are forever part of our movement, and enter the world as true leaders,” said GSNYPENN CEO Julie Dale. “We’re so proud of these courageous and confident Girl Scouts whose character and leadership skills will continue to make the world a better place as they move on to their adult lives.”

Girl Scout Ambassadors bridge to Girl Scout Adult. Bridging is an important transition in a Girl Scout’s life. It’s a defining moment to recognize achievements and signals new adventures and responsibilities at the next Girl Scout level. Bridging is an activity recognized as a transition through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience and designed to emphasize continuity in the program.

Girl Scouts who bridge to adult join the 750,000 members across the country and around the world who are working primarily as volunteers who give their time and inspire Girl Scouts to become leaders. They are also linked to an astounding global network of 10 million through the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts and 50 million Girl Scout alums in the U.S.

Bridging ceremonies often utilize a bridge as a prop. The act of crossing the bridge is a physical and symbolic step into the future. Small bridges are often specifically made for use at ceremonies, or Girl Scouts cross an actual bridge structure at a local park or scenic area.

During bridging ceremonies, Girl Scouts are honored for their progression and growth, and mark milestones as they move to the next level.

