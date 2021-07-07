Madison County Courier

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Jul 7, 2021

June 24, 2021

  • Brian J. Cook, 23, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal contempt first-degree and harassment second-degree (E felony).  He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

June 28, 2021

  • Michael E. Panzica, 38, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.  He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
  • William C. Hall, 31, of Rome, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of theft of services.  He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
  • Michael P. Lopez, 47, of Syracuse, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child.  He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance. 
  • Jemel S. Williams, 42, of Canastota, was issued a criminal summons for criminal mischief fourth-degree.

June 29, 2021

  • William O. Ducey, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree and operating an uninspected motor vehicle.  He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
  • Ronald L. Forbes III, 32, of Camden, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny.  He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.

June 30, 2021

  • James J. Short, 34, of Rome, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an uninspected motor vehicle and inadequate headlamps.

July 1, 2021

  • Brandon L. Homer, 37, of Oneida, was arrested on two separate bench warrants for failure to appear.  The first was for assault third-degree and the second for disorderly conduct.  He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on his own recognizance.
  • Kyle A. White, 36, of Boonville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree.  He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
  • Tiffany M. Nemo, 29, of Taberg, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charges of unlawful possession of marijuana second-degree and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.  She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.

