Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA to offer webinar on Conservation Reserve Program for Grasslands in New York

Bymartha

Jul 7, 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency in New York state will present a webinar on the Conservation Reserve Program for Grasslands at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

CRP Grasslands helps landowners and operators protect grassland, including rangeland, pastureland and certain other lands, while maintaining the areas as grazing lands. Protecting grasslands contributes to the economy of many regions, provides plant and animal population biodiversity and improves environmental quality. This program often benefits livestock and dairy farmers who graze their animals.

New York FSA will present a webinar on this program, the cost-share opportunities it provides and how-to sign up. The webinar is free however pre-registration is required. The webinar will be recorded, and a link will be sent to all who register. To register, visit crpgrasslands.eventbrite.com.

FSA will accept applications for CRP Grasslands from July 12 to Aug. 20. This year, USDA updated signup options to provide incentives for producers and increase conservation benefits, including reducing the impacts of climate change. CRP Grasslands is competitive and will provide for annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.

If you need an accommodation to participate in this webinar, contact Lynnette Wright at (315) 477-6309, or by e-mail at lynnette.wright@usda.gov, by July 19. You may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Jul 7, 2021 martha
Local Top Story

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways recognizes 172 class of 2021 graduates

Jul 7, 2021 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned at Madison County Fair

Jul 7, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA to offer webinar on Conservation Reserve Program for Grasslands in New York

Jul 7, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Jul 7, 2021
Local Top Story

Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways recognizes 172 class of 2021 graduates

Jul 7, 2021
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned at Madison County Fair

Jul 7, 2021