PAC 99 schedule week of July 11, 2021

Bymartha

Jul 10, 2021

Tuesday, July 13

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Village Board of Trustees, Special Meeting of July 5
  • 9:03 a.m., 2:03 p.m. and 7:03 p.m.: Historic Insights: A Virtual Walk Through downtown Hamilton in 1950, with Art Zimmer

Wednesday, July 14

  • Madison County Press Conference – U.S.D.A. Reconnect Grant. July 7
  • 9:18 a.m., 2:18 p.m. and 7:18 p.m.: OPL Presents: Tom Henry – “Over There”- Americans on the WW I Western Front

Thursday, July 15

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “The Great Race of 1908 – with Jeff Mahl, Great Grandson of race winner, George Schuster
  • 10:05 a.m., 3:05 p.m. and 8:05 p.m.: Historic Insights: “Becoming Doughboys” Life in the Training Camps of WW I with Dr. Tim LaGoy

By martha

