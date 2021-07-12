Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

AJ is a great boy who can be a little nervous to new surroundings, but once he is comfortable, he is okay. He is good with cats and dogs with a proper introduction. He loves to go for walks and play fetch, and he’s really good at catching treats and toys in his mouth. He would love for you to take him out in the yard and meet him; you won’t be disappointed. Call us to make an appointment to meet him.

Speck is a beautiful girl with pretty eyes. She is a talkative kitty who is active and curious. Speck needs to be the only animal in an adult home. Make an appointment to stop in and meet Speck soon.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.come/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related