CCE CNYDLFC Team announces upcoming events and opportunities

Ventilation and heat abatement for dairy cattle from calves in utero to mature cows

Free, lunch provided, pre-registration required

July 21 at SUNY Morrisville, Arnold R. Fisher Dairy Complex, 355 Eaton Road, Morrisville

July 29 at SUNY Cobleskill, Dairy Complex, 911 Saratoga Drive, Cobleskill

11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Register here

11:45 a.m. – Registration

Noon – Complimentary lunch during presentation sponsored by ASAP Interiors in Morrisville and National Grid Agribusiness Support

12:15 p.m. – Managing and Abating Heat Stress on your Dairy (Prerecorded), Alycia Drewencke, Dairy Management Specialist, CCE, Southwest NY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program

1:30 p.m. – The Basics of Ventilation & Special Considerations for Group Housed Calf Facilities, Timothy X. Terry Dairy Farm Strategic Planning Specialist, Cornell University CALS Pro-Dairy Program

2 p.m. – A tour and review of current ventilation and heat abatement systems on the farm. What opportunities exist for improvement?

3:15 p.m. – Adjourn

