Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

CCE CNYDLFC Team announces upcoming events and opportunities

Bymartha

Jul 15, 2021

Ventilation and heat abatement for dairy cattle from calves in utero to mature cows

Free, lunch provided, pre-registration required

July 21 at SUNY Morrisville, Arnold R. Fisher Dairy Complex, 355 Eaton Road, Morrisville

July 29 at SUNY Cobleskill, Dairy Complex, 911 Saratoga Drive, Cobleskill

11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Register here

11:45 a.m. – Registration

Noon – Complimentary lunch during presentation sponsored by ASAP Interiors in Morrisville and National Grid Agribusiness Support

12:15 p.m. – Managing and Abating Heat Stress on your Dairy (Prerecorded), Alycia Drewencke, Dairy Management Specialist, CCE, Southwest NY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program

1:30 p.m. – The Basics of Ventilation & Special Considerations for Group Housed Calf Facilities, Timothy X. Terry Dairy Farm Strategic Planning Specialist, Cornell University CALS Pro-Dairy Program

2 p.m. – A tour and review of current ventilation and heat abatement systems on the farm. What opportunities exist for improvement?

3:15 p.m. – Adjourn

By martha

