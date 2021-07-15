CCE CNYDLFC Team announces upcoming events and opportunities

Ventilation and heat abatement for dairy cattle from calves in utero to mature cows
Free, lunch provided, pre-registration required
July 21 at SUNY Morrisville, Arnold R. Fisher Dairy Complex, 355 Eaton Road, Morrisville
July 29 at SUNY Cobleskill, Dairy Complex, 911 Saratoga Drive, Cobleskill
11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
11:45 a.m. – Registration
Noon – Complimentary lunch during presentation sponsored by ASAP Interiors in Morrisville and National Grid Agribusiness Support
12:15 p.m. – Managing and Abating Heat Stress on your Dairy (Prerecorded), Alycia Drewencke, Dairy Management Specialist, CCE, Southwest NY Dairy, Livestock and Field Crops Program
1:30 p.m. – The Basics of Ventilation & Special Considerations for Group Housed Calf Facilities, Timothy X. Terry Dairy Farm Strategic Planning Specialist, Cornell University CALS Pro-Dairy Program
2 p.m. – A tour and review of current ventilation and heat abatement systems on the farm. What opportunities exist for improvement?
3:15 p.m. – Adjourn