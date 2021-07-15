Madison County ranked in top 500 U.S. News Healthiest Communities

Madison County was ranked in the top 500 U.S. News Healthiest Communities for 2021. The Healthiest Communities rankings from U.S. News & World Report show how nearly 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents perform in 84 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories. Madison County ranked 414 for 2021, they were also named in the top 500 in 2020.

Some of the categories that are used in the rankings are population health, equity, education, economy, and public safety. Where you live and the health of the community can really shape your life. Madison County Department of Health does a Community Health Assessment (CHA) every three years to review our community’s health status and plan improvements that can be made.

“To be named among the top 500 healthiest communities the past 2 years is a testament to our public health staff and our community,” says Public Health Director Eric Faisst. “We are excited about the ranking and know we still have work to do, our goal is to be the healthiest community. Our next community health assessment will be beginning soon, this will help us continue to make strides toward improving the health of our community.”

For more information about the Madison County Health Department ranking usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities/new-york/madison-county or visit healthymadisoncounty.org.

