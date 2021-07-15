BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

July 1, 2021
- Karen E. Troendle, 48, of Chittenango, was arrested for DWI 1st offense and refusing to take a breath test. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Ralph F. Hollinbrook, 66, of Oneida, was arrested for three counts of disseminating indecent matter to a minor (E felony), sex abuse third-degree, forcible touching and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 2, 2021
- Kimberly J. Todd, 43, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Emmanuel M. Lilley, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Keitha A. Cesario, 28, of Canastota, was arrested for burglary third-degree and petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Dennis R. Bergman, 62, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment second-degree and menacing second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- James E. Brooks, 47, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree. He was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and sentenced to 100 days in Madison County Jail.
July 3, 2021
- James E. Betters, 54, of Rock Hill SC, was issued an appearance ticket for harassment second-degree.
- Charles C. Linder, 23, of Lenox, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree.
- Clifford J. Congdon, 41, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison county Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 5, 2021
- Christopher L. Lewis, 45, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 6, 2021
- Meagan L. Ali, 22, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of disorderly conduct. She was arraigned in the City of Oneida court and released on her own recognizance.
July 7, 2021
- Melissa A. Phillips, 32, of Waterville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Clayton J. Martin, 40, of Oriskany, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of grand larceny fourth-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 8, 2021
- Robert J. Klein, 56, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for two counts of local law violation unlicensed dog.
- Michael S. Loveless, 43, of Lenox, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree, unlicensed operator, speed in zone and failure to keep right.
- Kyle P. Allen, 31, of North Bay, was issued an appearance ticket for criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree and petit larceny.
- Amanda M. Spink, 27, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Nathan L. Buffington, 29, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Erin L. Tobin, 34, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 9, 2021
- Jeffrey J. Kistner, 55, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (alcohol related) and unlicensed operator.
- Nicole R. Camp, 46, of Bouckville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation second-degree (3+ open suspensions on 3+ dates), unlicensed operator and moved from lane unsafely. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal contempt second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Steven C. Centore, 35, of Oriskany, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was arraigned in the city of Oneida court and sentenced to 90 days in jail + fees. He was transported back to Oneida County Jail.
July 10, 2021
- David L Gallagher, 28, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of dog at large.
- Donald R. Morehouse, 52, of Oneida, was arrested for forcible touching. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Brian A. Miller, 25, of Bouckville, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, improper plates and criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Steve W. Mackay, 25, of Bernhards Bay, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree.
- Daniel Laribee, 28, of Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for burglary third-degree and grand larceny fourth-degree (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 11, 2021
- Michelle M. Lamb, 28, of Oneida, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and harassment second-degree. She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 12, 2021
- John A. Durr, 25, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration second-degree and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.