Morrisville Public Library news

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

Our Summer Reading Program, Tails & Tales is going well. If you are ages 1 and up (that means adults too.) and haven’t signed up yet, stop in today. Check out the fun things going on in the next week or so. All details can be found at: morrisvillepubliclibrary.org/events/summer-reading-2021/.

Join Officer Wright and Bruin (and others) Friday July 23 at 4 pm, outside for a Morrisville State College K-9 Unit Presentation. Face coverings and social distancing are not mandated for outside programs. (Masks and/or social distancing are optional by you, based on your comfort level.) Bring your own chairs, blankets, etc. to sit on as the library will not be providing anything. Remember it will be outside so plan for the weather- temperature, bugs, sprinkles of rain, etc. Rain date is Tuesday July 27 at 4 pm.

Stop get your next take-n-make to do at home. Monday July 26-Friday July 30 and will be Rainbow Wish Bears. Monday Aug. 2-Friday Aug. 6 is a family interactive movie kit for Finding Nemo. Stop in and get your kits, while supplies last. Craft kits are for kids ages 4-15 only.

Join Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, for our Virtual Story Time about Cuddly Bears on Tuesday July 27 at 11 am and Hungry Hungry Hippos on Tuesday Aug. 3 on Facebook Live. Then stop into the library and get the craft activity to take home and do. Be sure to listen for a code word during the readings. Then let us know this word to get your ticket entered into the prize drawings at the end of summer reading. (Craft kits are for kids ages 3-9 ONLY.)

Join us Wednesday evenings at 7 pm as our Library Manager, Michelle Rounds, reads on Facebook Live Incredible Journey by Sheila Burnford. Fun for kids and adults. Be sure to check out the movie, Homeward Bound, after as it was based on this book. Listen for a code word during the reading. Then let us know this word to get your ticket entered into the prize drawings at the end of summer reading.

Have you ever wondered what happens in the library at night? Now you have a chance to find out. Children ages 3+ are invited to drop off a stuffed animal for our Stuffed Animal sleepover. Make sure to send a friend who doesn’t need to sleep with you each night. No advanced registration required, just drop off anytime starting Wednesday July 28 or Thursday July 29 between 12 pm-7 pm. Each child will need to fill out a “My Name Is” form and create a nametag for your stuffed friend upon drop off. (Want to prepare these two things at home ahead of time? They can be picked up starting Monday July 26 during open hours.) Then they are all ready for a fun time as they spend the night with us Thursday night. Watch our Facebook page and see all the fun your friend is having at our sleepover. Friday July 30 from 12 pm-7 pm stop in and get your friend and learn about their adventures. Each friend will have a letter, pictures and some goodies to take home.

We will be making “Have a Heart for Pets” Book Creations. Join Robin Branch-Staelens on Friday July 30 at 6:30pm on Facebook Live as she shows you how to do it from home. Be sure to pick up all the materials needed from us starting Friday July 23 during open hours so you will be ready on July 30. Tune in as she shows you how to do it. Ask questions in the comments and she will answer them. REGISTRATION is REQUIRED and is limited to 20 people. This program is for ages 12-adult.

Join us outside on the library’s back lawn for an outdoor movie, Call of the Wild (2020 version) rated PG, on Monday Aug. 2 at 8 pm. Face coverings and social distancing are not mandated for outside programs. (Masks and/or social distancing are optional by you, based on your comfort level.) Bring your own chairs, blankets, etc. to sit on as the library will not be providing anything. Remember it will be outside so plan for the weather- temperature, bugs, sprinkles of rain, etc. We will be providing one paper cone of popcorn to every person. Please bring your own other snacks and drinks. (Please note: the library will be closed the entire time of the movie). Rain date is the following Monday, Aug. 9 at 8 pm. Please call the library if it looks like rain to confirm.

Library Aide, Jennifer, will be needing your help on Friday Aug. 6 at 7 pm for our ABC Zoo is Locked Virtual Escape Room. We will be on Facebook Live waiting for you to help her get the zoo unlocked. Join in and comment in the chat to inform her what to do. Without you, she will be locked in forever. (Look for the Live link on Facebook at 7 pm.)

The Morrisville Public Library is open Monday through Friday from 12pm-7pm. Face coverings are still mandatory inside.

