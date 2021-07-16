Two die in crash on Route 31, Lenox

Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred overnight. At approximately 9:35 p.m. July 15, 2021, deputies responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 31 at the intersection of Old Orchard Road in Lenox.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a westbound 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by 26-year-old Robert T. Scherl of Cicero collided with a 2012 Jeep Liberty operated by Sara Lane of Lenox; Lane was turning northbound onto Old Orchard Road.

Scherl was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger on Scherl’s motorcycle, 27-year-old Marissa Danforth, was pronounced dead at Oneida Healthcare Center.

Sheriff’s officials say subsequent investigation revealed Lane was intoxicated at the time of the crash; she has been charged with one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, DWI per se, reckless driving and failure to yield right-of-way.

Lane was transported to the Madison County Jail pending arraignment in CAP Court.

State Route 31 was closed between Lewis Point Road and North Main Street for several hours while investigators conducted accident reconstruction; the roadway has since been reopened.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Canastota Fire Department, Wampsville Fire Department, state police and the Madison County Office of Emergency Management.

