Mairin Rogers of Caz presents research

Rogers, a May geosciences graduate of Hamilton College, presents at Geological Society of America Northeastern Section Meeting

Cazenovia resident and recent Hamilton College geosciences graduate Mairin Rogers presented her senior thesis work as an ePoster at the Geological Society of America Northeastern Online Section Meeting. Her poster was in the Sedimentology, Stratigraphy and Paleontology Session.

Hamilton Professor of Geosciences Cynthia Domack was a co-author.

Rogers’ project was creating a guidebook for the geology of the Caribbean island of St. Martin (carbonate grains of biological origin in the beach sands).

Rogers has been accepted to the MS program in Coastal and Marine Environments at the National University of Ireland, Galway. She is a graduate of Cazenovia High School.

