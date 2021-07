State police are searching for Ebony R. Jones, 16, of Jordan, Onondaga County, who was reported missing by family members.

Jones was last seen July 9 leaving her residence on Mechanic Street in the village of Jordan. She is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 140 pounds, with blue hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jones, contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.

