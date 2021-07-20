Madison County Courier

One critical after jet ski collides with boat on Oneida Lake

Jul 20, 2021

On July 19, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m., state police were dispatched to a reported jet ski crash on Oneida Lake near Three Mile Bay.

A 2003 Seadoo jet ski operated by Michael Easterly, 54, of Liverpool, carrying passenger Samantha Precourt, 31, of Syracuse, were traveling on Oneida Lake when they failed to observe a bass fishing boat and struck the bow.

Neither occupant of the boat sustained any injury.

Easterly was air-lifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University, where he is listed in critical condition with a severe leg injury. Precourt was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University with leg and facial injuries.

The investigation continues.

State police were assisted at the scene by the South Bay Fire Department, Brewerton Fire Department, West Monroe Fire Department, Constantia Fire Department and North Shore Ambulance.

