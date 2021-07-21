Two arrested after shots-fired report

On July 20, 2021, state police in Hastings arrested Zachary P. Rumo, 29, of Doris Park Drive, Constantia, on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment (a class D felony) and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class A misdemeanor).

Rumo is accused of firing a shotgun slug round into the roadway outside his address just after midnight causing shrapnel to strike 35-year-old Mark A. Dolin from Constantia and his vehicle.

Dolin was arrested for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class A misdemeanor) after the investigation revealed that he was in possession of an illegal switchblade knife. The individuals know each other and were involved in a dispute at the time of this incident. Dolin suffered a superficial injury and declined medical treatment.

