Troopers investigate fatal head-on crash

Jul 21, 2021

UPDATE:

State Police have identified the driver in the Toyota Solara as 66-year-old Charles A. Fadale of Downers Grove, Ill.

ORIGINAL: On July 19, 2021, at 5:09 p.m., state police were dispatched by Onondaga County 911 to a two-vehicle head-on crash on State Route 31 in Lysander.

Investigation revealed a westbound 2005 Toyota Solara, operated by a 66-year-old male, veered into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2020 Kia Telluride operated by Paul T. Kuropatwinski, 44, of Baldwinsville.

The male driver in the Toyota was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where he was pronounced deceased. A German shepherd was found deceased in the backseat of the car. The driver’s name is not being released at this time until next of kin are notified.

Kuropatwinski was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University with non-life-threatening injuries. A 35-year-old female passenger in his vehicle was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical University with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, Belgium Cold Springs Fire Department, Greater Baldwinsville Ambulance Corps and the CNY SPCA.

