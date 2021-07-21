Troopers investigate reported drug overdose

Four unresponsive people were treated at Sylvan Beach home

On July 20, 2021, at 2:28 a.m., state police responded to a reported drug overdose at 2700 Harborview Drive, Lot 22, in the village of Sylvan Beach, Oneida County.

When troopers arrived, EMS were treating four individuals who were showing signs of an apparent drug overdose.

All four were administered multiple doses of Narcan.

A 46-year-old female, a 26-year-old male and a 34-year-old male were found unresponsive outside the residence on the porch; a 53-year-old male was located unresponsive seated inside on a couch in the living room.

The 26-year-old male and the 53-year-old male were transported to Rome Hospital for evaluation; the 46-year-old female and 34-year-old male were both transported to Oneida Health for evaluation.

Troopers also located five children aged 2, 4, 5, 9 and 10 years old inside the residence; they were uninjured and turned over to a family member.

The investigation is continues.

