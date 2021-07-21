Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate reported drug overdose

Bymartha

Jul 21, 2021

Four unresponsive people were treated at Sylvan Beach home

On July 20, 2021, at 2:28 a.m., state police responded to a reported drug overdose at 2700 Harborview Drive, Lot 22, in the village of Sylvan Beach, Oneida County.

When troopers arrived, EMS were treating four individuals who were showing signs of an apparent drug overdose.

All four were administered multiple doses of Narcan.

A 46-year-old female, a 26-year-old male and a 34-year-old male were found unresponsive outside the residence on the porch; a 53-year-old male was located unresponsive seated inside on a couch in the living room.

The 26-year-old male and the 53-year-old male were transported to Rome Hospital for evaluation; the 46-year-old female and 34-year-old male were both transported to Oneida Health for evaluation.

Troopers also located five children aged 2, 4, 5, 9 and 10 years old inside the residence; they were uninjured and turned over to a family member.

The investigation is continues.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of July 18, 2021

Jul 21, 2021 martha
History Libraries Top Story

New Woodstock Free Library hosts American Legion exhibit

Jul 21, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Jul 21, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of July 18, 2021

Jul 21, 2021
History Libraries Top Story

New Woodstock Free Library hosts American Legion exhibit

Jul 21, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Jul 21, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Troopers investigate reported drug overdose

Jul 21, 2021