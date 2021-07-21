BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

July 12, 2021
- John A. Durr, 25, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration second-degree and harassment second-degree. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Thomas J. Mosley, 36, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of unlicensed dog.
- Karen M. Joslyn, 38, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, aggravated harassment second-degree (hate crime) and harassment second-degree.
- Kellie F. Dailey, 45, of Lincoln, was issued a criminal summons for harassment second-degree.
- Brian L. Carlson, 44, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for criminal possession of a weapon fourth-degree, menacing second-degree and harassment second-degree.
- Jennifer L. Spaulding, 46, of Kirkville, was issued appearance tickets for aggravated unlicensed operation third-degree, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage motor vehicle accident.
July 13, 2021
- Cecil J. Palmer, 30, of Utica, was arrested on an arrest warrant for harassment second-degree.
- Melissa S. Whipple, 37, of Canastota, was arrested on an arrest warrant for menacing a police officer (D felony).
- Joseph J. Lubeck, 51, of Oneida, was arrested on two separate warrants. The first was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of aggravated unlicensed operation first-degree (E felony), operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, DWAI drugs, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, speed in zone, failure to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and a license plate violation. The second was a superior court arrest warrant for DWAI drugs w/ two prior convictions. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment on all charges.
- Jeffrey P. Bird, 43, of Erieville, was arrested on three separate warrants. The first was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of petit larceny and making a false statement. The second was an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance seventh-degree. The third was an arrest warrant for false personation, forgery second-degree (D felony) and offering a false instrument for filing w/ intent to defraud (E felony). He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 14, 2021
- Anthony P. Perior Jr., 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
- Kristen M. Mims, 38, of Oneida, was arrested for criminal use of drug paraphernalia second-degree, criminal possession of narcotics with intent to sell third-degree (B felony) and no/improper turn signal.
July 15, 2021
- Andreana M. Eggan, 29, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Rebecca R. Relyea, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for trespass.
- Shawn G. Dieni, 24, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Joel T. Dischiave, 21, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and unlicensed operator.