New Woodstock Free Library hosts outdoor family movie night

The New Woodstock Free Library will host a free outdoor family movie night at 9 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Heritage Park on Main Street in New Woodstock. The feature will be a 2021 PG-rated animated movie.

Audience members are asked to bring their own blankets and chairs for seating. Popcorn and drinks will be provided. Movie licensing restrictions do not allow us to share the name of the movie in public media, but movie information is available at newwoodstocklibrary.org/event/outdoor-family-movie-night-heritage-park/, by calling 315.662.3134, emailing helia@midyork.org or private messaging the library on Facebook.

