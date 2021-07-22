Cazenovia College announces students named to dean’s list for spring 2021

Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester. Those named to the dean’s list have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.

Among those students recognized are:

Gwendolyn Andersen of Chittenango

Emily Case of Canastota

Caitlin Clonan of Cazenovia

Brea Curtis of Canastota

Madisyn Davis of Canastota

Nicholas Dussault of Cazenovia

Jennifer Forward of Morrisville

Jacqueline Gamlen of Cazenovia

Brandi Hafelin of Madison

Anthony Handzel of Canastota

Haley Jones of Canastota

Alyssa Kolb of Canastota

Taylor Kutzuba of Canastota

Kayla March of Munnsville

Meghan Marsh of West Edmeston

Devyn Marshall of Morrisville

Gabrielle McCall of Truxton

Riley Murphy of Cazenovia

Sabrina Ostrander of Canastota

Hayley Patane of Canastota

Meghan Pexton of Chittenango

Nicole Rose of Canastota

Redelle Rounsaville of Deruyter

Madison Sciera of Cazenovia

Bryan Sheldon of Sherburne

Angel Steiner of Canastota

Natalie Stewart of Sherburne

Nikki Trexler of Oneida

Valona Whitehead of Kirkville

Markell Zinkovitch of Munnsville

