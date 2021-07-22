Madison County Courier

Cazenovia College announces students named to dean’s list for spring 2021

Jul 22, 2021

Cazenovia College recognizes students for their academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester. Those named to the dean’s list have achieved a 3.5 or better grade point average.

Among those students recognized are:

  • Gwendolyn Andersen of Chittenango
  • Emily Case of Canastota
  • Caitlin Clonan of Cazenovia
  • Brea Curtis of Canastota
  • Madisyn Davis of Canastota
  • Nicholas Dussault of Cazenovia
  • Jennifer Forward of Morrisville
  • Jacqueline Gamlen of Cazenovia
  • Brandi Hafelin of Madison
  • Anthony Handzel of Canastota
  • Haley Jones of Canastota
  • Alyssa Kolb of Canastota
  • Taylor Kutzuba of Canastota
  • Kayla March of Munnsville
  • Meghan Marsh of West Edmeston
  • Devyn Marshall of Morrisville
  • Gabrielle McCall of Truxton
  • Riley Murphy of Cazenovia
  • Sabrina Ostrander of Canastota
  • Hayley Patane of Canastota
  • Meghan Pexton of Chittenango
  • Nicole Rose of Canastota
  • Redelle Rounsaville of Deruyter
  • Madison Sciera of Cazenovia
  • Bryan Sheldon of Sherburne
  • Angel Steiner of Canastota
  • Natalie Stewart of Sherburne
  • Nikki Trexler of Oneida
  • Valona Whitehead of Kirkville
  • Markell Zinkovitch of Munnsville

