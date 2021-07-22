One dies after accidental overdose

State police: Four unresponsive people were treated for apparent drug overdoses at Sylvan Beach home

UPDATE: On July 20, 2021, at 2:28 a.m., state police in Sylvan Beach responded to a report of four adults who were found to be unresponsive as the result of a suspected drug overdose in a residence in Sylvan Beach. All four subjects were transported to local hospitals where they were treated, all four have subsequently been released from the hospital.

On July 20, 2021, at 10:48 a.m., state police in Sylvan Beach responded to 2340 Lakeshore Drive in the town of Vienna, just outside the village of Sylvan Beach, for a reported unattended death of a 36-year-old male subsequently identified as Jason R. Corteux who was located unresponsive in his residence. Corteux was pronounced deceased at the scene of an apparent accidental drug overdose.

State Police investigation into these incidents resulted in the execution of a search warrant at 2700 Harborview Drive Lot # 26 in Sylvan Beach. This search warrant resulted in the recovery of a .22 caliber rifle, a pair of brass knuckles, and a small amount of illegal drugs. This lead to the arrest of 36-year-old Joshua J. Stimpson and 24-year-old Autumn R. Schneider, both of whom reside at this residence.

Stimpson was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (a class D felony) and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor) and is being held in the Oneida County Jail. Schneider was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor) and was released on an appearance ticket.

State police are continuing to investigate these incidents; anyone with any information is encouraged to call state police in Oneida at 315.366.6000.

– ­­- – – –

ORIGINAL: On July 20, 2021, at 2:28 a.m., State Police responded to a reported drug overdose at 2700 Harborview Drive Lot 22 in the village of Sylvan Beach, Oneida County.

When Troopers arrived, EMS was on scene treating four individuals who were showing signs of an apparent drug overdose. All four were administered multiple doses of Narcan.

A 46-year-old female, a 26-year-old male, and a 34-year-old male were found unresponsive outside the residence on the porch. A 53-year-old male was located unresponsive seated inside on a couch in the living room.

The 26-year-old male and the 53-year-old male were both transported to Rome Hospital for evaluation.

The 46-year-old female and 34-year-old male were both transported to Oneida Health for evaluation.

Troopers also located 5 children ( 2-year-old male, 4-year-old female, 5-year-old male, 9-year-old female, and a 10-year-old female) inside the residence uninjured who were turned over to a family member.

The investigation is continuing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related