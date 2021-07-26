Chittenango man airlifted, another injured in Alexandria Bay crash

On July 24, 2021, at 3:12 p.m., state police in Alexandria Bay responded to a crash on State Route 12 in the town of Alexandria.

A 2020 Nissan pickup operated by Daniel E. Porter, 62, of Chittenango, was westbound on Route 12 when he attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle turning into a parking lot and collided with a 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer operated by Brandon N. Bosveld as it attempted to enter the roadway from a parking lot onto Route 12. Both vehicles came to rest in an earth embankment on the shoulder of the roadway.

Porter was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse with internal injuries and was listed in stable condition. Bosveld was transported by ambulance to River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

