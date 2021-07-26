Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Chittenango man airlifted, another injured in Alexandria Bay crash

Bymartha

Jul 26, 2021

On July 24, 2021, at 3:12 p.m., state police in Alexandria Bay responded to a crash on State Route 12 in the town of Alexandria.

A 2020 Nissan pickup operated by Daniel E. Porter, 62, of Chittenango, was westbound on Route 12 when he attempted to pass an uninvolved vehicle turning into a parking lot and collided with a 2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer operated by Brandon N. Bosveld as it attempted to enter the roadway from a parking lot onto Route 12. Both vehicles came to rest in an earth embankment on the shoulder of the roadway.

Porter was airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse with internal injuries and was listed in stable condition. Bosveld was transported by ambulance to River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

By martha

Related Post

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sylvan Beach woman arrested in connection with Sylvan Beach overdoses

Jul 27, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek public assistance with found property investigation

Jul 27, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Blossvale man in critical condition following a roll-over crash

Jul 27, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Sylvan Beach woman arrested in connection with Sylvan Beach overdoses

Jul 27, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek public assistance with found property investigation

Jul 27, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Blossvale man in critical condition following a roll-over crash

Jul 27, 2021
Local Top Story

PAC 99 schedule week of July 25, 2021

Jul 27, 2021