State police is attempting to locate the owner(s) of property found June 25 inside several suitcases along a hedgerow in the area of Dolshire Drive and Willow Road in Clay.

The suitcases contained tools such as a DeWalt heater, nail gun, drill bit set, a Craftsman ratchet set, box cutter and other miscellaneous tools.

Anyone recognizing any of the items or who may have any information is asked to contact State Police Headquarters at (315) 366-6000.

