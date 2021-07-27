Sylvan Beach woman arrested in connection with Sylvan Beach overdoses

State police arrested Autumn R. Schneider, 24, of Sylvan Beach, on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (intent to sell), a class B felony.

On July 26, 2021, at 7:10 p.m., The New York State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Enforcement Team executed a search warrant at 2700 Harborview Drive, Lot No. 26, in Sylvan Beach. As a result, investigators located fentanyl, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine and U.S. currency.

Schneider was transported to the Oneida County Jail for centralized arraignment.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related