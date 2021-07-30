Madison County Courier

Franklin cars to be on display at Chittenango Landing July 31, 2021

Bymartha

Jul 30, 2021

From 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, the public will have an opportunity to check out some unique, locally made Franklin automobiles at the Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum.

Franklin automobiles were manufactured in Syracuse between 1902 and 1934. They were known for their air-cooled engines, as well as their lightness and responsiveness.

While checking out the Franklin automobiles, take the opportunity to watch real blacksmiths at work at Chittenango Landing from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children under 12.

The Chittenango Landing Canal Boat Museum is an Erie Canalway Heritage award-winning site on the Historic Erie Canal at 717 Lakeport Road, Chittenango. The site is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and other times by appointment. For more information, call 315.687.3801, email info@clcbm.org, visit chittenangolanding.org or find us on Facebook.

