BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

July 16, 2021
- Joshua A. Wright, 39, of Watertown, was arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested on two different arrest warrants. One was for petit larceny and the other was for third-degree assault. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment on all charges.
- Justin J. Savage, 35, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
- Richard J. Smith II, 46, of Oneida, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree harassment.
July 17, 2021
- Michael T. McDonald, 33, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for endangering the welfare of a child.
July 18, 2021
- Joshua L. Joslyn, 35, of Oneida, was arrested on 15 separate warrants with charges including second-degree criminal contempt, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, endangering the welfare of a child, petit larceny, trespass, fourth-degree criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana, third-degree falsely reporting an incident, second-degree harassment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation (felony).
- Colin P. Chesebro, 19, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, third-degree unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and third-degree grand larceny.
- Jason Miller, 44, of Camden, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
July 19, 2021
- Nicholas R. Tennant, 24, of Lee Center, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Betty J. Smith, 30, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
July 20, 2021
- Nicholas C. Foisia, 38, of Camillus, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law truck route violation.
- Katie L. Bush, 32, of DeRuyter, was issued an appearance ticket for fourth-degree grand larceny.
- Zachary W. Winchell, 25, of Canastota, was arrested for possession of a first-degree forged instrument and petit larceny.
- Tanya J. Millington, 31, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
July 21, 2021
- Brian M. Bisson, 39, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile device.
- Ronald J. Hawver, 33, of Oneida, was arrested for fourth-degree grand larceny of an automobile (E felony), second-degree possession of a forged instrument (D felony) and second-degree forgery of a public record (D felony).