On Aug. 1, 2021, at 2:43 a.m., state police responded to a reported vehicle that struck a tree at 5985 State Route 46 in Verona.

Preliminary investigation determined a southbound 2002 Toyota pickup operated by 25-year-old Cody M. Warner of Newport, N.H., drove off the roadway and struck a tree; the vehicle was then engulfed in flames.

Warner, the only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene; an autopsy is scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

The investigation continues.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related