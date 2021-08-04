BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

July 21, 2021
- Dylan R. McNabb, 29, of Oneida, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Keith A. Wheeler, 65, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession or consumption of alcohol in public.
July 22, 2021
- Jerry A. Mansir, 55, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession or consumption of alcohol in public.
- Nicholas W. Kampf, 62, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession or consumption of alcohol in public.
July 23, 2021
- Scott E. Mariano, 52, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession or consumption of alcohol in public.
- Tiffany L. Morey, 31, of Canastota, was arrested for sex offender failure to verify change of address and sex offender failure to provide a photo (both class E felonies). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Joseph N. Allen II, 29, of DeRuyter, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree stalking. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Tiffany L. Morey, 31, of Canastota, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property (a class E felony). She was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Breanna V. Flynn-Tong, 21, of Syracuse, was issued an appearance ticket for speed in zone and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
July 24, 2021
- Ryan J. Fureno, 33, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Jerry A. Mansir, 55, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for a local law violation of possession or consumption of alcohol in public.
July 26, 2021
- Ryan M. Phelps, 28, of Oneida, was arrested on an arrest warrant for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, improper plates, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operator and operating an uninspected motor vehicle. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Roosevelt Mitchell, III, 37, of Syracuse, was arrested on an arrest warrant for fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Chad H. Phillips, 26, of DeRuyter, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Brian A. Ostrander, 35, of Chittenango, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a false inspection sticker, inadequate stop lamps, unlawful removal of a registration tag, operating an unregistered motor vehicle and improper plates.
July 27, 2021
- Ann Zupan, 56, of Fayetteville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Joshua L. Dixon, 30, of Oneida Castle, was issued an appearance ticket for false personation.
- John Pawlikowski, 34, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for false personation.
- George M. Chismar, 62, of Oneida, was arrested for second-degree menacing and third-degree menacing. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Darrell F. Stevens, 57, of Blossvale, was issued appearance tickets for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was also issued a criminal summons for circumventing an ignition interlock device.
- Andrea C. Venturi, 29, of Blossvale, was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was also arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Jennifer E. Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.