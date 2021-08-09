Madison County Courier

PAC 99 schedule week of Aug. 8, 2021

Aug 9, 2021

Tuesday, Aug. 10

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Sherrill city Commission meeting of Aug. 2
  • 9:31 a.m., 2:31 p.m. and 7:31 p.m.: Village of Canastota Board of Trustees meeting of Aug. 2

Wednesday, Aug. 11

  • Oneida Common Council meeting of Aug. 3
  • 9:43 a.m., 2:43 p.m. and 7:43 p.m.: 2015 Mansion House Enrichment Series – Giles Wayland-Smith – “The Architecture of Theodore Skinner”

Thursday, Aug. 12

  • 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Town of Sullivan Board meeting of Aug. 4
  • 9:11 a.m., 2:11 p.m. and 7:11 p.m.: NAHOF “Peter Smith – Furs, Land and Anguish” with Dr. Norman K. Dann, Ph.D.

