Morrisville Public Library news

By Library Manager Michelle A. Rounds

Our Summer Reading Program, Tails & Tales ends this week. Kids who are signed up need to make sure to complete 12 hours of reading and turn in their records by 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, then join us for our virtual graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 on YouTube (link to be provided on our website and Facebook the night of). See who won what prizes and more. Prizes and certificates can be picked up anytime starting Thursday, Aug. 26, during open hours.

Join us anytime from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for our virtual Bizarre Animal Trivia Thursday, Aug. 19. Look for the link on our Facebook page or on our website at 6:30 p.m. See how many you can get right about animals and be at the top of the leaderboard.

Join Illusionist Leon Etienne for his outdoor Magic Rocks program at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. Face coverings and social distancing are not mandated for outside programs. Masks and social distancing are optional by you, based on your comfort level. Bring your own chairs, blankets, etc., to sit on, as the library will not be providing anything. Remember it will be outside, so plan for the weather (temperature, bugs, sprinkles of rain, etc.).

We will be continuing our take-n-make crafts through the fall and into December. To see the crafts we will be making, visit morrisvillepubliclibrary.org/events/take-n-make-crafts/. This serve is open to kids ages 2 through 15, while supplies last. We have some great fall crafts for September.

Join us Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. starting Sept. 1, 2021, as Library Manager Michelle Rounds reads “James and the Giant Peach” by Roald Dahl on Facebook Live. Fun for kids and adults, this program will run Sept. 1 through Oct. 13.

Big news: Starting Tuesday, Sept. 7, our hours are changing. We will be open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 pm. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. These are our new winter hours. We will still be closed on Saturdays from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

We will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, to observe Labor Day.

The Morrisville Public Library is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face coverings are still mandatory inside.

