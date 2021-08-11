Madison County announces COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Vaccines to be administered at DeRuyter Firemen’s Fair and Madison-Bouckville Antique Week in Aug.

The Madison County Department of Health announced today COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics at the DeRuyter Firemen’s Fair and the Madison-Bouckville Antique Week. The best protection against severe illness, hospitalization or death due to COVID-19 is being vaccinated.

DeRuyter Firemen’s Fair – Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 – noon to 5 p.m.

o 1579 Mechanic Street, DeRuyter at the DeRuyter Fairgrounds

o Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years and older)

Madison-Bouckville Antique Week:

Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o 6759 US-Route 20, at Pierce’s Auto Parking Lot, Bouckville

o Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years and older)

Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

o 6759 US-Route 20, at Pierce’s Auto Parking Lot, Bouckville

o Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years and older)

Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

o 6759 US-Route 20, at Pierce’s Auto Parking Lot, Bouckville

o Vaccine: Pfizer (12 years and older)

These clinics are open for walk-ins and by appointment. Appointments can be made at https://www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information. For all of these clinics, the second dose will be given at the Madison County Complex in Wampsville Saturday, Sept. 11, or individuals can go to a pharmacy or other vaccine provider nearby. Other county clinics may also be available.

Madison County Health Department knows that getting vaccinated is an important decision for you and your family to make. Arm yourself with the knowledge to make an informed decision. Credible information about the vaccines can be found from the following resources:

– FDA Fact sheet fda.gov/media/144414/download

– CDC COVID-19 Vaccine website cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html

– Madison County COVID Vaccine Nurse Hotline: Call Monday-Friday 8am-4pm: 315-366-2770

If you have questions or need assistance booking an appointment, please call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770. Appointments for clinics are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

