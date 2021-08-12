BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

July 27, 2021
- Jennifer E. Mudge, 36, of Munnsville, was issued an appearance ticket for three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
- Ann Zupan, 56, of Fayetteville, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
July 28, 2021
- Casey M. Cooper, 33, of Canastota, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Lynn W. Bortle, 74, of Chittenango, was issued an appearance ticket for petit larceny.
- Anthony K. Zarwea, 27, of Lansing, Mich., was issued an appearance ticket for a local law truck route violation and leaving the scene of an accident.
July 29, 2021
- Jonathon M. Harp, 37, of Oneida, was arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Daniel C. Vaughn, 34, of Madison, was arrested on three separate warrants. The first was a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of DWI previous conviction (a class E felony), third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and refusal to take a breath test. The next was a county court arrest warrant for bail jumping. The last was a county court bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of third-degree criminal mischief.
- Shawn A. Clark, 21, of Johnstown, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charges of third-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
- Ryan Dobson, 33, of Gloversville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 30, 2021
- Tammy A. Goodwin, 51, of West Eaton, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, displaying a false inspection sticker, unlicensed operator and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- William D. Burton, 64, of Vernon Center, was arrested on an arrest warrant for second-degree burglary and petit larceny. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.
July 31, 2021
- Vincent G. Sonnick, 42, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for disorderly conduct: using obscene language in public.
- Mario Leonardo Ordonez Uyaguari, 24, of Oneida, was issued appearance tickets for DWI: first offense, unlicensed operator, failure to keep right, failure to use designated lane, possession/consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and refusal to take a breath test.
- Michael P. Lopez, 48, of Utica, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child. He was transported to Madison County Jail foe centralized arraignment.
- Mallory P. Coe, 26, of Durhamville, was arrested on an arrest warrant for failure to appear on the charge of petit larceny. She was transported to Madison County Jail foe centralized arraignment.
Aug. 1, 2021
- Robert H. Britton Jr., 62, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree assault.
- Melissa E. Kotary, 37, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
- Kayleigh L. Curtis, 31, of Canastota, was issued appearance tickets for operating an uninspected motor vehicle, switched plates, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Charles P. Clements, 32, of Oneida, was issued an appearance ticket for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Aug. 2, 2021
- Devin J. McDonald, 23, of Oneida, was arrested for menacing: second-degree weapon and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. He was transported to Madison County Jail for centralized arraignment.