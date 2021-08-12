Madison County Courier

Utica police investigate train v. motor vehicle collision

Aug 12, 2021

At about 7 p.m. Aug. 11, 2021, Utica police and fire units, assisted by Kunkel Ambulance Service and the Town of Frankfort Police Department, were dispatched to the railroad tracks on Broad Street near Pitcher Street for a vehicle/train collision.

Upon arrival, units located a small SUV on the tracks that had been struck by a CSX train.  It was learned that the train was westbound and the vehicle eastbound when they approached one another.  Upon witnessing the vehicle, the train operator slowed as much as possible but was unable to avoid a collision.

The female driver of the vehicle exited the car without physical injury.  Upon interview, it was determined she met the criteria for a state Mental Health Law 9.41 arrest and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The vehicle was removed from the tracks and train service resumed shortly thereafter.

Due to the incident being related to mental health issues, no additional information will be released with respect to the driver.

