State police in Lafayette are searching for Maksim S. Whiteside, 25, of Syracuse, who was last seen at 9 a.m. Aug. 12, 2021, walking along a hiking trail near Shackham Road (state forest land) in the town of Fabius, Onondaga County.

Whiteside is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 150 poundswith black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Whiteside is asked to contact the New York State Police in Oneida at 315.366.6000.

