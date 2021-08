State police in Oneida is attempting to identify two individuals captured on surveillance camera in connection with a burglary investigation that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, at the Whitewater Tavern on State Route 31 in the town of Lenox, Madison County.

If anyone recognizes either/both individuals or has any information they are asked to contact State Police Troop D Oneida at 315.366.6000.

