State police are actively searching for 13-year-old Jaquez Saxon who was last seen Aug. 19, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., walking on Teelin Road in the town of Vienna, Oneida County.

Jaquez is four feet, seven inches tall, weighs 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and dark shorts. No direction of travel or potential destination is known.

