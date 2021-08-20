UPDATE: State police identify burglary suspect captured on surveillance camera

On Aug. 17, 2021, state police in Sylvan Beach arrested Russel L. King, 40, of Sylvan Beach, on a charge of third-degree burglary (a class D felony) after a month-long investigation.

King was taken into custody and interviewed regarding his involvement in the burglary that occurred July 1 at Eddie’s Restaurant in Sylvan Beach.

King admitted that he broke into the business around 1:20 a.m. and stolen a bank bag containing several hundred dollars. King, a former employee, was processed without incident and transported to the Oneida County Centralized Arraignment Court; he was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Sylvan Beach Village Court at a later date.

State police in Sylvan Beach are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect from a burglary that occurred at Eddie’s Restaurant at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his mid-30s to early 40s, approximately six feet tall, weighing 160 to 180 lbs with light-colored eyes. Based on additional video footage, the suspect was wearing a camo-colored bucket hat with back flap, a maroon-colored t-shirt, blue/black plaid long sleeve shirt, khaki or light-colored pants, work boots and yellow/black work gloves.

Anyone with information or personal security footage in the area of Main Street and Park Avenue in Sylvan Beach is asked to contact SP Oneida at 315.366.6000 and reference case No. 10311579.

